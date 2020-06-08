Bubba Wallace Tweets Call of Duty Joke, 'I'm Good' After Appearing to Faint

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

Bubba Wallace waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace tweeted that he's OK after appearing to faint following Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

The Gulag is a reference to Call of Duty, which sends players to a prison after dying in the video game. You can return after winning a one-on-one duel with another competitor.

It's a lighthearted joke after a scary moment following the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Wallace reportedly suffered extreme fatigue in the hot temperatures, according to Matthew Mayer of CBS Sports.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    MLB Proposes 76-Game Season

    • 75 percent prorated salary • Reg. season ends on Sept. 27 • Postseason runs until end of October (ESPN)

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB Proposes 76-Game Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Sherman on Talking with Teammates About Racism

    Richard Sherman tells B/R how NFL locker rooms can allow for real conversations about race without 'stereotypes of society'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Sherman on Talking with Teammates About Racism

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Iconic Kobe-Shaq Oop

    Shaq, Phil Jackson and other Lakers legends give never-been-told details on 20th anniversary of THAT play ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Inside Iconic Kobe-Shaq Oop

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Is Behind the Times

    @ScottMillerBbl explains how the league’s reaction to racism is out of touch and ‘doing Jackie Robinson and his family a disservice’ ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB Is Behind the Times

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report