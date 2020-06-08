Bubba Wallace Tweets Call of Duty Joke, 'I'm Good' After Appearing to Faint

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace tweeted that he's OK after appearing to faint following Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

The Gulag is a reference to Call of Duty, which sends players to a prison after dying in the video game. You can return after winning a one-on-one duel with another competitor.

It's a lighthearted joke after a scary moment following the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Wallace reportedly suffered extreme fatigue in the hot temperatures, according to Matthew Mayer of CBS Sports.

