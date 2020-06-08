Luka Doncic Rumors: Mavs Star 'Working out Diligently' for NBA's Return

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Despite rumors he'd been piling on the pounds during the NBA's hiatus, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has reportedly been "working out diligently" since returning to his native Slovenia.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Doncic has been playing pickup basketball and remaining in shape for the league's return in July.

The second-year star entered the NBA with questions about his fitness, which proved somewhat true as he wore down during his rookie season. After a full summer's worth of NBA workouts, Doncic was in the best shape of his life but dealt with some injuries in a breakout 2019-20.

Doncic was averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists when the coronavirus pandemic led to the NBA season being postponed. It will have been more than four months since teams played when games resume July 31 for an eight-game regular season. The Mavericks have essentially clinched a playoff spot—they would need to lose all eight of their seeding games and have the Memphis Grizzlies win all eight of theirs to fall into the No. 8 spot—so Doncic can play himself into shape if need be.

It's unlikely that any NBA players are in the same physical condition they were when games ended in March. The league will begin training camps in early July to hopefully get players back into basketball shape before games begin.

For Doncic, the time off also allowed him to heal nagging thumb and wrist injuries. It's possible that he'll come back even better than he left.