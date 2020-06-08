Michael Irvin Says Cowboys' Jerry Jones Owes Dak Prescott 'Back Pay' for 4 Years

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Michael Irvin wants the Dallas Cowboys to pay Dak Prescott what he owes, as well as what he should've gotten the past few seasons.

The Hall of Fame receiver broke down the contract situation on The Rich Eisen Show:

"Dak has been not great, but perfect," Irvin said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I'm talking about just the person that he's been. The kind of investment you want to make, the kind of guy you say 'yeah, we hit it with this guy. We got him in the fourth round.' You stole four years, so whatever he gets he deserves because you still owe him back pay."

Prescott was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. Per Spotrac, he's made $4.9 million in his first four seasons, while first overall pick Jared Goff has made $49.7 million in that same span.

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in 2019 to secure his future with the Los Angeles Rams, while Prescott remains in limbo.

Dallas used the franchise tag on the quarterback this offseason, which will pay him $31.4 million in 2020 on a one-year tender. The two sides have until July 15 to agree a long-term deal or he will become a free agent next offseason.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported in March that the Cowboys had offered Prescott "one of the largest contracts in NFL history," but the two sides were divided over the length of the deal. The quarterback reportedly wants a four-year deal, while the team is hoping for a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old has exceeded the value of his previous contract.

Prescott has started all 64 games for the Cowboys since entering the league, earning two Pro Bowl selections and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In 2019, the quarterback ranked second in the NFL with 4,902 passing yards and fourth with 30 touchdown passes, leading the No. 1 offense in the league in total yards.

Even if he doesn't live up to his next deal, Irvin indicated his work to this point is enough to justify a large extension.