Michael Jordan on Racism: 'It Sucks Your Soul ... We Need to Make a Stand'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan says racial unrest has reached a "tipping point" in the United States, which motivated him and his Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to promote racial equality for black people.

"We have been beaten down (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul," Jordan told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. "You can't accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We've got to be better as a society regarding race."

Jordan announced the donation Friday after more than a week of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last month.

Video showed Floyd begging for his life and bleeding from his nose. Two pathologists have ruled Floyd's death a homicide. Three officers who were assisting Chauvin with the arrest were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Jordan's donations will go toward social justice organizations and other organizations focusing on improving the lives of black people, particularly education.

"My parents always stressed that education as how you best bond with other people," Jordan said. "Education is the best route for black people to better themselves. To compete to be the best you can be, you have got to be educated. If you look at this country, that helping hand (to get a college education) is the best chance to stand up on your own."

Jordan says he believes education will help people realize at an early age that racism should not be tolerated.