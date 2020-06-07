Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says His NFL Goal Is to 'Be a Hall of Famer'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

When Dallas Cowboys rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb listed the goals he wants to accomplish in his NFL career to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "Be a Hall of Famer" came first. 

But wearing the gold jacket wasn't his only priority.

"Have as much of an impact or more that Michael [Irvin] had on the game and on America's Team" he said. "I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here. I can't wait."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Michael Irvin Says Cowboys Owe Dak Prescott 'Back Pay'

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Michael Irvin Says Cowboys Owe Dak Prescott 'Back Pay'

    Cody Benjamin
    via CBSSports.com

    Every Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Why Michael Gallup can reach his potential in 2020

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Every Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Seven Most Underrated WRs for 2020

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Ranking the Seven Most Underrated WRs for 2020

    Brad Berreman
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Ranking the Best Backup QBs Entering 2020

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Ranking the Best Backup QBs Entering 2020

    Skyler Carlin
    via NFL Analysis Network