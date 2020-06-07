Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says His NFL Goal Is to 'Be a Hall of Famer'

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

When Dallas Cowboys rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb listed the goals he wants to accomplish in his NFL career to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "Be a Hall of Famer" came first.

But wearing the gold jacket wasn't his only priority.

"Have as much of an impact or more that Michael [Irvin] had on the game and on America's Team" he said. "I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here. I can't wait."

