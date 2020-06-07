Tom Brady, Russell Westbrook, More Appear in Barack Obama's Graduation Event

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 8, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets is greeted by teammates on the bench in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center on March 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" live-stream event lasted over four hours Sunday afternoon and featured brief cameos from sports biggest stars.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Houston Rockets All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, Hall of Fame New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning provided snippets of inspiration for the graduates (2:22:20 mark):

"You get the choice to determine what you'll make of your own life," Brady said, before Westbrook described his "Why Not?" mantra and Strahan shot garbage into a trash can to metaphorically encourage everybody to "continue to take shots."

Wilson was joined by his wife, Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara, and they both explained how important it was for them to write down their goals. Finally, Manning donned an orange University of Tennessee hat and told the graduating class to "go long."

The online commencement was headlined by speeches from former President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Alicia Keys and a slew of other celebrities:

Similar live-stream commencement events had taken place prior to this one after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented high schools and colleges across the world from holding traditional ceremonies.

