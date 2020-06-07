Tom Brady, Russell Westbrook, More Appear in Barack Obama's Graduation Event

Tim Warner/Getty Images

YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" live-stream event lasted over four hours Sunday afternoon and featured brief cameos from sports biggest stars.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Houston Rockets All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, Hall of Fame New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning provided snippets of inspiration for the graduates (2:22:20 mark):

"You get the choice to determine what you'll make of your own life," Brady said, before Westbrook described his "Why Not?" mantra and Strahan shot garbage into a trash can to metaphorically encourage everybody to "continue to take shots."

Wilson was joined by his wife, Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara, and they both explained how important it was for them to write down their goals. Finally, Manning donned an orange University of Tennessee hat and told the graduating class to "go long."

The online commencement was headlined by speeches from former President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Alicia Keys and a slew of other celebrities:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Similar live-stream commencement events had taken place prior to this one after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented high schools and colleges across the world from holding traditional ceremonies.