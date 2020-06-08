NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Buzz on Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers, Warriors

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Merely two years ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors stood atop the NBA as the league's top contenders. After major departures and key injuries later, both franchises are entering the 2020 offseason at the bottom of the standings.

Their paths back to relevance are much different, though.

Ever since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs have attempted to rebuild the foundation of the roster. No reasonable person expected that process to be simple, but Cleveland knows the excuse cannot be used much longer.

The Cavaliers traded for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond at the February deadline. While he could become a free agent, Drummond is likely to exercise his $28.75 million player option for 2020-21, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

But the bigger question mark revolves around Tristan Thompson, who took on a reserve role following Drummond's arrival.

In the final season of a five-year, $82 million contract, Thompson averaged 12 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists. He's played all nine professional seasons on the Cavs, who added Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

"Thompson didn't get what could've been a proper Cleveland sendoff—although a source says there's a chance Thompson still returns this offseason," according to Fedor.

However, the Cavs already have $71.7 million committed to Kevin Love, Drummond and Larry Nance Jr. next season. It's more likely Thompson leaves than returns. Without his salary on the books, Cleveland can pursue other options on the free-agent market to bolster the backcourt.

But as Cleveland should be a cost-conscious spender, Golden State is willing to pay for an expensive player.

Even beyond a $17 million trade exception from the Andre Iguodala deal, the Warriors can utilize the mid-level exception to sign a free agent. Golden State is soaring into the luxury tax because of contracts for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins anyway, but that's not going to stop the spending.

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle said team owner Joe Lacob knows their championship window is narrowing.

"According to a league source, Golden State is unlikely to let a drop in the cap change how it approaches roster building. Lacob realizes that with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all in their early 30s, the Warriors might only have a three- or four-year window to win another title."

In 2019-20, Curry managed just five appearances due to a broken left hand, while a knee injury sidelined Thompson all season. Green played in 43 games but missed action because of several injuries.

All that together, plus Kevin Durant's exit, led Golden State to a league-worst 15-50 record prior to the stoppage.

In short, the Warriors are looking forward to 2020-21.

Between a healthy roster, top draft pick, financial flexibility and an owner who is willing to pay luxury tax, Golden State should return to championship contention next season.

