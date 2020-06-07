Report: NBA 'Motivated' to Arrange OTAs for Teams Not Involved in Restart Plan

The NBA will resume its 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, on July 31, but only the 22 winningest teams will be playing:

"The league is motivated to arrange OTAs for the eight teams to prevent players from showing up at random, uncontrolled summer league pickup-game environments," according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"The eight teams who are not playing need parameters and guidelines for offseason work," a league official told Berman. "The hope is to get clarity at some point soon so these teams can start organizing and planning their offseasons."

The eight teams eliminated from contention under the return-to-play plan are the 15-50 Golden State Warriors, 19-45 Minnesota Timberwolves, 19-46 Cleveland Cavaliers, 20-47 Atlanta Hawks, 20-46 Detroit Pistons, 21-45 New York Knicks, 22-43 Chicago Bulls and 23-42 Charlotte Hornets.

The new league dates are below:

