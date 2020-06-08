Final Build for Edge vs. Randy Orton at Backlash, More WWE Raw Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

Just six days before Backlash, WWE Raw hits the USA Network with one last chance to prove that the June pay-per-view offering is worth your time and attention.

Already announced for the show are the return of The Peep Show as Edge joins former tag team partner Christian, The Steet Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a Decathalon and an update on Rey Mysterio's retirement.

What exactly should fans expect from those segments, among others, Monday night?

The Uncalm Before The Greatest Ever

Edge appearing on The Peep Show with Christian all-but guarantees a final showdown with Randy Orton just days before a match WWE has dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

Not only is it the prime time to have The Viper strike, sending one last message ahead of the highest-profile match on Sunday's extravaganza, it also makes sense for Orton to make his presence felt given his lengthy history with Christian.

In fact, it is that history and the emotional connection between Captain Charisma and The Rated R Superstar that makes Christian such a prime victim for the third-generation star.

Expect Christian to eat an RKO at some point on Monday night as WWE ramps up the hatred between the competitors in the Backlash main event, though it's not exactly like they need it given the intensely personal tone of their program to this point.

The Fun and Games Are Over for Profits, Raiders

For weeks, we have witnessed Raw tag team champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have engaged Erik and Ivar in various competitions. From bowling to basketball, the teams vowed to prove anything their rivals could do, they could do better.

Monday, they are slated to do battle in a decathlon.

More important than any comedic sporting contest is the fallout fans should expect. It is only a matter of time before good fun and sportsmanship give way to fisticuffs and brawls.

That time comes Monday in what should be the exclamation point the feud needs before what will presumably be a Raw tag title match. Look for the teams to come to blows, their patience with one another running out and setting the stage for the showdown that all of this has been building to.

Finally.

No Retirement for Mysterio

For two weeks now, there has been a buzz surrounding Rey Mysterio's future in the ring after the vicious and brutal attack perpetrated by Seth Rollins. A week ago, Rollins teased a retirement ceremony, but failed to deliver.

Mysterio certainly never suggested he was done as an in-ring competitor when the commentary team caught up with him later in the show.

Look for Mysterio to address the speculation this week, but give no firm answer. With Rollins seemingly on a collision course with Aleister Black at Backlash, do not be surprised if The Master of the 619 makes his presence felt Sunday on pay-per-view, rather than giving away the big return on free television.