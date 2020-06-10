2020 MLB Mock Draft: B/R's Final Round 1 Picks

9 of 9

26. Oakland Athletics: RHP Slade Cecconi, Miami

A number of college pitchers could be in play here for the Athletics, including the University of Miami duo of Chris McMahon and Slade Cecconi.

Cecconi has the higher ceiling of the two thanks to a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and a wipeout slider, but he'll need to develop his changeup into a passable third pitch in order to stick as a starter. Otherwise, he has a high floor as a late-inning arm thanks to his fastball-slider combination, but a team drafting him in the first round will be doing it based on his upside as a starter.

27. Minnesota Twins: 1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina



Sabato has had some late helium and might be long gone by this point. If he is still on the board, the Twins have shown an affinity for productive college hitters in recent years, including top prospects Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker.

The 6'2", 230-pound Sabato is a first-base-only prospect who will go as far as his bat carries him. After hitting .332/.459/.698 with 31 doubles, 25 home runs and 81 RBI in 83 games at North Carolina, it's easy to envision him developing into a perennial 30-homer threat and slotting into the middle of an MLB lineup.

28. New York Yankees: SS Nick Loftin, Baylor

Loftin has the highest floor among this year's collegiate middle infielders with average skills across the board, though he lacks a true standout tool.

He showed a bit more pop this spring with eight extra-base hits in his first 14 games, leading some to believe he may be capable of another level of offensive production. He may ultimately fit better in a utility role than as an everyday shortstop, but he has the defensive chops to man either middle infield spot. It's not the sexiest pick, but college shortstops are always a hot commodity, and he's part of the top tier in this class.

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: 2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State



The starting second baseman for the collegiate national team last summer, Foscue hit .331/.395/.564 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 60 RBI during his sophomore season.

He continued to rake this spring with a .321/.464/.509 line and 15 walks against three strikeouts in 69 plate appearances, and he'll need to continue to hit with questions about his defensive ability. A move to left field would put a lot more pressure on his bat, and he may never hit for a ton of power, but his hit tool is among the best in this class, and that gives him a high floor.

All college stats courtesy of Baseball Reference. Scouting report information comes courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball America.

