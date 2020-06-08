Top Rank Boxing 2020: Stevenson vs. Caraballo Card Odds, Schedule, Live Stream

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

At just 22 years old, Shakur Stevenson is on the precipice of setting himself up as the next face of United States boxing.

The WBC featherweight champion will help lead boxing back into homes across the nation Tuesday when he takes on Felix Caraballo in a Top Rank showcase on ESPN.

Stevenson, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, will carry a 13-0 professional record into the bout and comes in as a -10000 favorite.

Here is a look at the full card, along with odds from Sports Betting Dime:

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Stevenson hasn't fought since his unanimous decision win over Joet Gonzalez in October, the longest layoff of his professional career. Caraballo is seen as such an underdog that Stevens is already looking ahead to his next fight, potentially against Josh Warrington.

"I don't know nothing about [Caraballo], I don't know not one thing," Stevenson said, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. "I watched one, maybe two rounds of the guy. ... [I'm going to] go in there and get him out of there."

Caraballo is coming off a TKO of Sergio Lopez in January and has reeled off five straight victories.

He is a little bit more bullish on the potential of giving Stevenson a run for his money, per Boxing Scene's Keith Idec:

"I can see all of his fights. I've seen all of his videos. But if he thinks I'm an easy fight, well, I'll let him know the day of the fight I'm going for it. I'm gonna give it my all. I'm gonna leave my heart in that ring. I hope he don't think I'm an easy one. If he does, it'll work out in our favor. Some people say that he could be overlooking me, that he thinks I'm not a good fighter or I'm not dangerous for him.

"But this is my big opportunity. If he's not prepared like he usually is and he thinks I'm easy, I know it's gonna be a long night for him. Just like I always say to everyone, nothing is guaranteed in boxing. He's human, just like me. He has two hands, just like me, and anything can happen."

The other top matchup on the card will see heavy favorite Mikaela Mayer attempt to stay undefeated against Helen Joseph. Mayer is fighting for the first time since defeating Alejandra Soledad Zamora in October.