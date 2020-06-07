Dana White Not Concerned by Conor McGregor Retirement, Fighters' Pay Demands

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White is unconcerned about the sport despite the apparent departures of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal in a week's span.

White said he believes the coronavirus pandemic is playing a large part in the concerns and potential departures of his stars, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports:

“So I’ll remind everybody that we’re in a pandemic and the world is a crazy place right now with everything that’s going on. I think that everybody feels this. There are no fans. We can’t travel to fights around. Everybody is pissed off and fuming. We’ve been locked up in the house for three-and-a-half months. There’s protests. There’s riots. The list goes on and on. Listen, if you don’t think that what I’m doing right now is probably the hardest thing that I’ve ever done.

“If you don’t think that three times a day that I’m ready to say, ‘[Expletive] this [expletive].’ Believe me. And the amount of people I have gunning at me now is insane. One of the beautiful things about this sport is, you don’t have to fight. This isn’t the NBA or the NFL where you’d better be at practice and you better show up and do this and do that. If these guys want to sit down and retire right now or if anybody feels uncomfortable with COVID or in any way, shape or form with what’s going on, you don’t have to fight. It’s all good.”

