Grading Mike Tyson, Rob Gronkowski and Recent Celebrity Appearances on WWE, AEW

0 of 4

WWE

The world of wrestling isn't afraid to dip into the celebrity well often.

Grabbing high-profile names from outside the industry is—at least, ideally—a good way to garner some outside attention for the product. On paper, more outside attention means new viewers who wouldn't have eyeballs on the product normally get engaged and potentially become returning fans. That, and wrestling promotions just love their big moments.

Sometimes promotions get it right, and the unforgettable moments are totally worth it; other times, the ideas flop for a variety of reasons, often trumped simply by the fact that the sport isn't easy for outsiders.

Here's a look at grades for recent celebrity appearances in WWE and All Elite Wrestling.