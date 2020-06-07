MLB Draft 2020: Predictions for Garrett Crochet, Riskiest Prospects

Kyusong Gong/Associated Press

Garrett Crochet is viewed by most MLB draft experts as a solid first-round prospect, but he could fall due to injury issues that forced him to miss most of the shortened college baseball season.

Crochet missed the first few weeks of Tennessee's season with an injury and made a single appearance before the season was cancelled.

The health concerns surrounding the southpaw could hurt his draft position in a class with an abundance of college arms.

UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell also faces concerns about his health from MLB teams that could force a drop outside the top 10 with other top outfield prospects available.

Riskiest MLB Draft Prospects

Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

Crochet's return to the mound occurred right before the college baseball season came to a halt.

ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel noted Crochet hit 99 miles per hour in that outing, but it is the only appearance scouts can watch on film from 2020.

In 2019, the left-handed hurler struck out 81 batters over 65 innings, but he had a 4.85 ERA and recorded three walks-per-nine innings.

While he is ranked as a top 20 prospect by many experts, The Athletic's Keith Law listed him at No. 39 on his big board.

"He’s got substantial reliever risk, but also has one of the best pure arms in the draft, and someone will probably take him in the first round in the hopes that he can remain a starter," Law wrote.

Crochet does have the advantage of pitching in front of scouts at the collegiate level for two years, but with so many college arms available in the first round, teams could shy away from him due to the injury he suffered this spring.

He could land in the middle of the first round, but there is also a chance Oklahoma's Cade Cavalli, Georgia's Cole Wilcox, Bryce Jarvis from Duke and others move above Crochet on draft day.

Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

Mitchell's numbers have put him in the top 10 conversation, but a few experts have noted teams may pass on him because of some health issues.

Law detailed the medical concerns and how some people view how his bat will translate to the next level.

"Mitchell was a premium prospect out of Orange Lutheran HS in 2017 but was seen as unsignable due to his commitment to UCLA, doubts about how ready his bat was for pro ball, and concerns around a chronic health issue (Mitchell has Type 1 diabetes)," Law wrote.

Mitchell hit .355 with 22 hits, 18 runs and six doubles in his brief junior campaign.

As a sophomore, the outfielder recorded 90 hits, with 14 doubles and 12 triples, while earning a .984 OPS.

Although he could be a top 10 pick, Mitchell is projected by a few experts, like McDaniel, to fall to the Chicago Cubs at No. 16.

"Mitchell is a consensus top-10 prospect by draft models, thanks to some very attractive components -- history of high contact rate, 70 speed, 55 raw power -- but he is much lower for many scouts due to some other qualities -- lack of improvement in college, lack of in-game power, choosing not to play in the fall his whole college career, generally playing below his tools since his high school underclass days," McDaniel wrote.

If that is the case, Mitchell would be in the second tier of outfielders chosen June 10.

High school prospects Zac Veen, Robert Hassell and Austin Hendrick will likely be selected above him, but Mitchell could be the second college outfielder off the board behind Arkansas' Heston Kjerstad.

