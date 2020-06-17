Belmont Stakes 2020: Triple Crown Race Mobile Live Stream, Post Time, Schedule

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 17, 2020

Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2020 Belmont Stakes gets underway on Saturday, becoming the first leg of the Triple Crown to host its event this year. 

Traditionally the final leg of horse racing's famed trident, the 152nd running of the race has been forced to reorganize amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

It will still take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, but there will be some notable changes. 

Instead of the usual 1½-mile track, the three-year-old thoroughbreds in the field will compete on a 1⅛-mile loop. Additionally, no fans will be allowed to attend.

"The way it fits in the calendar, it's a completely different race than the traditional Belmont would be," New York Racing Association president and CEO Dave O'Rourke told ESPN in late May. "I think we're going to have a big field. I think it'll be a really competitive field. I think the dynamics of the race are different."

         

How To Watch

The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports from 3 p.m. ET. The post time for the main event is approximately 5:42 p.m. ETFans can also tune in via the NBC Sports app. 

Schedule

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports One Pre-Race Coverage

2 p.m.-3 p.m ET, Fox Sports Two Pre-Race Coverage 

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, NBC Race Coverage 

6 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Two Post-Race Coverage 

           

Odds

Tiz The Law (3-2, bet $100 to win $150)
Dr Post (9-1)
Tap It to Win (12-1)
Sole Volante (14-1)
Max Player (18-1)
Modernist (20-1)
Farmington Road (22-1)
Basin (25-1)

(Odds via NBC Sports and subject to change)

               

The Kentucky Derby, which usually leads off the Triple Crown, has been moved to September 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Preakness Stakes will serve as the final leg on October 3. 

