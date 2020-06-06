Bob Baffert Rules Charlatan Out of 2020 Kentucky Derby with Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Charlatan, the undefeated three-year-old who won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in May, will not participate in the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby because of an ankle injury, per trainer Bob Baffert.

Ray Paulick of the Paulick Report provided the quotes.

"He's got a filling in a front ankle," Baffert said. "They (veterinarians) found something there and we'll probably have it taken out (surgically)."

Baffert said the issue is "not even a flake, but we've got to stop on him. He'll be out 45 days."

Charlatan won his first three races of the year, but a reported positive drug test for Class 2 medication lidocaine may disqualify him from the Arkansas Derby victory. Per Paulick, Baffert is "awaiting results of a confirmatory split sample test."

Both of Charlatan's other wins came at Santa Anita Park.

Per Oddschecker, Charlatan was considered one of the favorites for the Kentucky Derby. He may still participate in one Triple Crown leg, however, as Baffert left the door open for Charlatan to run the Oct. 3 Preakness Stakes. As David Grening of Daily Racing Form noted, Charlatan is out for the June 20 Belmont Stakes as well.

The Charlatan news follows a report that Nadal, another strong Triple Crown candidate, was forced to return after suffering an injury during a workout at Santa Anita.

Per Bob Ehalt and Byron King of BloodHorse, Nadal suffered left front lateral condylar fracture that will force him to become a stallion.

"It requires two screws," co-owner George Bolton said. "He is now going to become a stallion. It's very sad, obviously. I just got the call this morning. It's a call you never want to get in horse racing.

"He retires undefeated. He retires, thank God, on a soon-to-be recovery. He gave us four great races."

Nadal won the second division of the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. He is also trained by Baffert.