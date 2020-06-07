Fantasy Baseball 2020: Analyzing Kyle Schwarber, Hitters on the Rise

Matt York/Associated Press

If there is a Major League Baseball season, Kyle Schwarber and a handful of hitters could benefit from the shortened schedule.

Schwarber is an intriguing middle-round fantasy baseball draft pick because of the power he produced in 2019. He could move up rankings because of his improved splits from a year ago and the potential for fewer strikeouts.

Franmil Reyes and Edwin Encarnacion may also rise up draft boards because their power could make a difference during a fantasy season that is going to be unlike any other, no matter how many games are played.

Fantasy Baseball Hitters on the Rise

Kyle Schwarber, OF, Chicago Cubs

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Schwarber improved his home run total from 2018 to 2019 by 12, and he bested his career high by eight long balls.

The left-handed hitter's ability to hit home runs on a consistent basis should move him up from the current average draft position of 143, per Fantasy Pros.

In addition to hitting 38 home runs in 2019, Schwarber had a .250 batting average, .339 on-base percentage, .531 slugging percentage and .871 OPS, three of which were career best totals.

Although his strikeout total rose to 156, the punch outs per game dropped since he participated in 155 contests. In 2017 and 2018, Schwarber had 24 more strikeouts than games played.

If the universal designated hitter is approved, as MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported it would be in May, Schwarber could be one of the top beneficiaries of the rule.

That would allow the Cubs to use Albert Almora in the outfield while not losing Schwarber's bat in the lineup.

If the 27-year-old solely focuses on driving in runs behind Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, he could be one of the top home run and RBI providers in a short calendar.

Franmil Reyes, OF/DH, Cleveland

Matt York/Associated Press

Reyes vaulted on to the fantasy radar with 37 home runs for the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians in 2019.

His power combined with 123 hits, 19 of which were doubles, should make up for a lower batting average and a higher strikeout rate.

Reyes finished with 156 strikeouts over 150 games, with 63 coming in 51 appearances for the Indians.

However, that total could drop if Cleveland embarks on a schedule laden with American League Central matchups.

The 24-year-old hit .333 or better versus the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals. Reyes mashed six home runs in 57 plate appearances against those three sides.

He needs to improve his numbers against the Minnesota Twins, as he hit .167 in 10 games, but that should not turn you away from drafting Reyes.

Hitting behind Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez should improve his 0.54 RBI per game rate, and if it does, Reyes could be a steal if he lands around his ADP of 129.

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B/DH, Chicago White Sox

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Encarnacion has been a consistent home-run hitter no matter where he plays.

Since 2012, the 37-year-old has hit 30 long balls in every season for four different franchises.

Encarnacion should provide experience to a White Sox lineup that may be one of the most explosive in the majors over a short stint.

Encarnacion, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and top prospect Luis Robert all have the potential to damage opponents with the long ball, and the AL Central could be the perfect place to put up those totals.

Detroit allowed 250 home runs in 2019, while Kansas City was just below the league average with 221 home runs conceded.

If the White Sox take advantage of those matchups and perform well in spots versus the Indians and Twins, their whole lineup could be valuable from a fantasy perspective.

At the moment, Encarnacion has an ADP of 152, so he could be a good pick if you wait to select or a first baseman or designated hitter.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.