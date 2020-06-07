Quick Takes: Mysterio vs. Rollins, AEW Fyter Fest, Fixing WWE's Worst Feud, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE and AEW enter the summer season, both companies are doing their best to pull out all the stops and put out the strongest product possible, even in these tough and uncertain times.

Raw has largely been bearable during this unprecedented era of empty arena wrestling, but by far the best storyline going in recent weeks has been between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. The Monday Night Messiah claims to have ended Mysterio's iconic career by injuring his eye, and while Mysterio's future in the ring remains in doubt, it's clear The Master of the 619's son will be a big part of the program going forward.

On the SmackDown side of things, Braun Strowman has had his hands full for the past month with The Miz and John Morrison, but the feud has fallen flat in a major way. If WWE intends to convince fans that Miz and Morrison are a threat to Strowman's Universal Championship, plenty of work needs to be done to do so ahead of Backlash.

Joining them on the blue brand will be NXT standout Matt Riddle, but he may not be the only one making the move to the main roster before long. Of everyone rumored to be brought up to Raw and SmackDown soon, only a select few may have a real shot at success.

This week's edition of Quick Takes will run down the list of likely call-ups and break down who among them is ready for the big time and who's not. Additional topics include what matches that could take place at AEW Fyter Fest next month, why WWE must continue to rebuild Chad Gable, and more.