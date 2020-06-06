Taylor Lewan Lobbies for Jadeveon Clowney to Sign Titans Contract in Free Agency

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is trying to recruit Jadeveon Clowney to the team by using the most famous play of Clowney's football career.

Lewan, who played college football at Michigan, wrote a message to Clowney on Twitter that included a GIF of the 2013 Outback Bowl hit on running back Vincent Smith:

Despite the constant presence of that hit on highlight packages, Lewan told reporters at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine he's "not sick of" seeing it at all.

"You can only control what you can control and whatever ESPN or NFL Network wants to put on their air is up to them," Lewan added. "It was not my fault. I hate to say it like that because it's like I am blaming other people, but it was a double-team between me and the guard on the backside linebacker."

All these years later, Lewan's attitude about the play could serve him well if it helps the Titans sign Clowney.

While virtually every top-level free agent was signed in March, Clowney continues to wait out the market. The three-time Pro Bowler has been linked to multiple teams.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon) reported on May 27 the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks made offers to Clowney.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters in April the team touched base with Clowney's representatives, but there's been no indication the two sides have talked recently.

Clowney, 27, spent 2019 with the Seahawks. He recorded 31 combined tackles, three sacks and three pass breakups in 13 games last season.