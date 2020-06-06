Broncos Players, Coaches March in Protest of Police Brutality, Racial Inequality

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Several Denver Broncos players and staff marched as part of a protest against police brutality and racial inequality Saturday.

The Broncos tweeted video of the players and coaches marching together in downtown Denver:

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported that 50 Broncos players and all 25 of the team's coaches, including head coach Vic Fangio, were part of the protest:

Klis tweeted a photo of Broncos superstar pass-rusher Von Miller taking part:

Also, Klis provided video of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock discussing the importance of the team being unified and part of the Black Lives Matter movement:

Protests have been held in major cities across the United States for nearly two weeks following the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd was killed after officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed against the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and laying facedown on the ground. Floyd said he couldn't breathe on multiple occasions.

Chauvin was fired, arrested and charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his actions. The other three officers on the scene—Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting.

The march in Denver came one day after Broncos general manager John Elway tweeted a statement in which he supported the team's players in their fight for racial equality:

