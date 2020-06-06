Broncos Players, Coaches March in Protest of Police Brutality, Racial Inequality

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lines up against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Star linebacker Von Miller says his sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak might sideline him again Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 when the Denver Broncos visit the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Several Denver Broncos players and staff marched as part of a protest against police brutality and racial inequality Saturday.

The Broncos tweeted video of the players and coaches marching together in downtown Denver:

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported that 50 Broncos players and all 25 of the team's coaches, including head coach Vic Fangio, were part of the protest:

Klis tweeted a photo of Broncos superstar pass-rusher Von Miller taking part:

Also, Klis provided video of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock discussing the importance of the team being unified and part of the Black Lives Matter movement:

Protests have been held in major cities across the United States for nearly two weeks following the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd was killed after officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed against the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and laying facedown on the ground. Floyd said he couldn't breathe on multiple occasions.

Chauvin was fired, arrested and charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his actions. The other three officers on the scene—Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting.

The march in Denver came one day after Broncos general manager John Elway tweeted a statement in which he supported the team's players in their fight for racial equality:

The Broncos have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons after winning Super Bowl 50, but there are heightened expectations surrounding the team entering the 2020 season.

They have a strong defense led by Miller and a defensive-minded coach in Fangio, and the offense figures to improve significantly with Lock in his second season, running back Melvin Gordon joining the team in free agency and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy coming in as a first-round pick.

Related

    Hue Jackson Wanted to Sign Kap

    Ex-Browns HC wanted to sign Kaepernick in 2017: 'I wanted him. It just didn't work out...And that wasn't my decision'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hue Jackson Wanted to Sign Kap

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Goodell's NFL Town Hall 'Was Raw,' Says Video Producer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell's NFL Town Hall 'Was Raw,' Says Video Producer

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    4 Veterans Who Will Enter Training Camp on Roster Bubble

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    4 Veterans Who Will Enter Training Camp on Roster Bubble

    Predominantly Orange
    via Predominantly Orange

    Kudos to John Elway for Joining the Fight Against Racism and Police Brutality

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Kudos to John Elway for Joining the Fight Against Racism and Police Brutality

    Mark Kiszla
    via The Denver Post