WWE Rumors: Bobby Lashley WWE Title Run Alongside MVP Should Begin at Backlash

Bobby Lashley is reportedly being positioned for a future reign as WWE champion, and the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view on June 14 is the perfect time to start it.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman put Lashley and MVP together on the red brand with the goal of building to an eventual WWE title run for Lashley.

MVP has ingratiated himself to Lashley in recent weeks and essentially squeezed Lana out of the picture. With MVP by his side, Lashley is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash, marking the biggest opportunity of the veteran challenger's career.

McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar convincingly for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 in April, and he has been a dominant force ever since. Because of his air of invincibility, it is widely expected by most fans and pundits that McIntyre is in line for a lengthy reign.

That could be true, but if WWE is ever going to give Lashley the opportunity to carry the company's top title, then it might as well strike while the iron is hot.

Lashley's stock has never been higher, as he is a dominant force physically and now has the ideal mouthpiece in MVP. They worked together previously in Impact Wrestling, and the combination proved fruitful there as well with Lashley winning that promotion's world title.

With no fans in attendance at shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to take chances. Putting the world title on Lashley would be something of a risk since he has never won it before, plus WWE would be ending McIntyre's title reign prematurely in the eyes of many fans.

It seems likely that Lesnar will be back from his hiatus around the time of SummerSlam in August like he usually is, and if that is the case, Lesnar vs. Lashley for the WWE Championship would be an exciting first-time-ever matchup that the WWE Universe has long clamored for.

Lashley and MVP are essentially the new version of Lesnar and Heyman, as Lashley takes care of the physicality, while MVP does the talking and sells the matches on his behalf. Lesnar vs. Lashley would be an incredible fight, and Heyman vs. MVP would be something special on the mic as well.

Regardless of who wins that match, it would be a great hook for SummerSlam, and it could also set the stage for the winner to feud with McIntyre over the title.

As things currently stands, it seems somewhat unlikely that fans will be able to attend SummerSlam. The show is scheduled for Boston, so perhaps WWE will move it somewhere else that allows fans if Boston doesn't by that time, but everything is up in the air on that front currently.

Since both Lesnar and Lashley are essentially heels, having them face each other when no fans are present could be a good idea, otherwise the fans may not know who to cheer for, which could create an awkward atmosphere.

Also, taking the belt off McIntyre and having him work his way back to the top before beating either Lesnar or Lashley for it at some point down the line would give McIntyre some of what he missed out on at WrestleMania.

McIntyre's title win didn't feel as special as it could have with no fans in attendance at WrestleMania, but if WWE can replicate that moment at a future event, it will give McIntyre the opportunity to win the championship back in front of thousands of cheering fans.

Taking the title off McIntyre at Backlash would not only allow WWE to prepare for that moment, but it would also complete Lashley's development into a top star, which will give WWE yet another main event option moving forward.

