WWE SmackDown Ratings Decrease Despite Bayley, Sasha Banks Winning Tag Titles

Friday night's episode of SmackDown on Fox saw its ratings decrease despite Sasha Banks and Bayley winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.935 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was down from last week's 2.17 million. SmackDown also finished third on the night in the 18-49-year-old demographic with a 0.5 rating.

SmackDown was headlined by a Women's Tag Team title match pitting Sasha and Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Banks and Bayley won the match, making them two-time Women's Tag Team champions and marking the first time they have held the titles since WrestleMania 35 last year.

While Sasha and Bayley won, there were some obvious issues between them during the match, including a miscommunication that saw Bayley tag herself in and break up Sasha's signature Bank Statement finisher.

Banks and Bayley still won the match, making Bayley a double champion since she holds the SmackDown Women's title as well, but there is little doubt that there are some deeply rooted issues that will result in their breakup sometime in the near future.

Elsewhere on the show, Jeff Hardy spoke for the first time since he was arrested last week for allegedly hitting Elias with his car. Hardy noted that he was released by the police after passing several sobriety tests. He also said witnesses told police that someone with a red hair and beard was responsible for the hit-and-run.

Hardy called out Sheamus and they brawled, resulting in Sheamus laying Hardy out with a Brogue Kick. A match between them was then officially booked for Backlash.

Another significant moment saw Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles cut promos on each other ahead of next week's Intercontinental Championship match. Styles also agreed to have a match with Bryan's coach, Drew Gulak, who shockingly upset The Phenomenal One before his huge clash with Bryan.

Also, the team of New Day and Shorty G beat Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Mojo Rawley in a six-man tag team match, Lacey Evans beat Sonya Deville following a distraction caused by Mandy Rose, and Otis defeated King Corbin by disqualification.

Next week's SmackDown will feature the IC title bout between Bryan and Styles, and it will be the go-home episode prior to the Backlash pay-per-view.

