WWE Rumors: Latest on TakeOver: In Your House, Chelsea Green and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On a weekend in which NXT takes center stage by way of its TakeOver: In Your House live event special, rumors and speculation surrounding roster call-ups hangs heavy over the brand.

Might one of the most promising, young female stars be on her way to Raw or SmackDown following a big tag team victory and split from her manager?

And what might the aforementioned In Your House event look like, aesthetically, and what are sources saying about the overall production of the pre-taped PPV?

Those answers await you in this week's collection of backstage reports, as well as an update on Brock Lesnar's return and a WWE title program scrapped by an unfortunate injury.