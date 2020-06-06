WWE Rumors: Latest on TakeOver: In Your House, Chelsea Green and More

WWE Rumors: Latest on TakeOver: In Your House, Chelsea Green and MoreJune 6, 2020
On a weekend in which NXT takes center stage by way of its TakeOver: In Your House live event special, rumors and speculation surrounding roster call-ups hangs heavy over the brand.
Might one of the most promising, young female stars be on her way to Raw or SmackDown following a big tag team victory and split from her manager?
And what might the aforementioned In Your House event look like, aesthetically, and what are sources saying about the overall production of the pre-taped PPV?
Those answers await you in this week's collection of backstage reports, as well as an update on Brock Lesnar's return and a WWE title program scrapped by an unfortunate injury.
Chelsea Green Among Next Call-Ups?
Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, citing sources within the company, reported Chelsea Green will likely be called up to the main roster sooner rather than later.
Evidence of such can be seen in recent booking.
Two weeks ago on NXT, she teamed with champion Charlotte Flair to defeat Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley, a win that put her over and served as her highest-profile to date. Immediately following that match, she broke up with manager Robert Stone, removing him from the equation in time for her call-up.
That she always felt like someone who skilled enough to compete at the next level based on her work in the indies and her time in Impact Wrestling only makes the decision to move her up to Raw or SmackDown that much easier.
Green joins Dominik Dijakovic, Velveteen Dream and Io Shirai as NXT stars speculatively en route to the bright lights of WWE's two most prominent brands.
In recent months, NXT has shipped out Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Angel Garza as WWE looks to freshen up all three of its brands.
Update on the TakeOver: In Your House Production
On the eve of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, WrestleVotes reported, "This weekends [sic] NXT TakeOver: In Your House will resemble the In Your House events of the past. While I can’t confirm if the original setup will be used, the old school vibe will be evident, including graphics & sounds. Production is said to be phenomenal for this show."
This is great news for old-school WWE fans who grew up with those old In Your House shows.
While the big angles and title changes were oftentimes saved for the more significant events, like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, those two-hour specials had a charm to them. The set, with the big house and wrestlers entering through the door, had a uniqueness that made them incredibly fun viewing experiences.
Even at its worst, In Your House was a fan-favorite because of the atmosphere and production.
If WWE can even slightly replicate it, with a strong card that features Adam Cole defending the NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream and Tomasso Ciampa battling Karrion Kross, it may have a sleeper hit on its hands.
Scrapped WWE Championship Feud
Dangoor of WrestleTalk also reported that prior to the news of a second knee surgery halted his comeback, Jinder Mahal was slated for a huge WWE Championship feud with former 3MB teammate Drew McIntyre.
"Our sources have told us that Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman had big plans for Jinder Mahal on his brand, and there were plans to have him feud with former stablemate Drew McIntyre over the WWE Champion at some point in the future," the report said.
For Mahal, it is a heartbreaking setback.
For nearly a year, he fought his way back to the ring, overcoming a devastating knee injury to find an opportunity to challenge for the same WWE Championship he had previously held. With the support of Heyman behind him, there is no telling how much The Modern Day Maharaja could have accomplished in his bounceback push.
Now, he finds himself having to go through the same exhausting rehabilitation process, no guarantees that the same push will be waiting for him when he gets back.
If his work ethic and devotion to being the best he can be is any indication, though, he will be back and ready to make the best of whatever awaits him when he returns to Raw (or SmackDown).
Brock Lesnar's Return
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Brock Lesnar is due back in time for SummerSlam, regardless of whether there are fans in attendance.
We last saw Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event.
It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Lesnar. It has been a long time since The Beast Incarnate has been brought back for a feud or match not somehow involving the WWE or Universal Championship, as far back as his WrestleMania 32 program with Dean Ambrose.
There are so many intriguing possibilities, including a frankly better match with McIntyre.
Maybe Lesnar even returns as a babyface, changing things up enough to finally inject freshness into his act. While some will advise not to fix what isn't broke, Lesnar has been stale for the last two years and could use something to fight for/towards.
Might we see it in August or will WWE go the more conservative route and have him burst back onto the scene as the hated, unstoppable bully that sets his sights on the top babyface in the company?
It appears we will find out soon.