WWE Embraces Controversy with Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus, More SmackDown Fallout

2 of 3

As if switching the Universal Championship from part-timer to part-timer, then putting it on a guy who was not even near the top of the card at WrestleMania was not enough, WWE Creative continued its goal of diminishing the significance of said title this week. It became an afterthought in a series of sophomoric pranks by John Morrison and The Miz at the expense of Braun Strowman (and poor Kayla Braxton).

There were sabotaged protein shakes and green slime before the dastardly villains, straight out of an unfunny 1990s kid show on Disney Channel, broke the windshield of Strowman's prized car.

How did The Monster Among Men react? Like someone whose car was way more important to him the title.

He tipped over the van Miz and Morrison hid out in, and in that one moment, he rendered the upcoming Handicap Match for the Universal Championship against them meaningless.

Why should anyone believe in the challengers, or care about them, if Strowman can just overturn an entire freaking van with them in it? Does anyone think for one single, solitary moment that the former tag team champions can compete with that amount of fury and raw power?

Especially when the best they could throw at the badass mountain man with the gold is a few pranks that the kiddos at home would struggle to find amusing?

There will be some who say, "come on, lighten up; it was harmless fun."

Maybe, but we all should demand more from a feud centered around a heavyweight title. Especially when said title has been the centerpiece of so many hugely terrible booking decisions already.