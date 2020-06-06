2020 NBA 2K League Results: Warriors Gaming, Raptors Uprising Remain Undefeated

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

Raptors Uprising GC and Warriors Gaming Squad both stayed undefeated to highlight NBA 2K League action in the fourth night of Week 5 on Friday.

Raptors Uprising GC largely cruised to a 2-0 series win over NetsGC behind the scoring prowess of Kenny Got Work.

Warriors Gaming Squad had a tougher time but still managed to hold off a pesky Blazer5 Gaming squad 2-1. CB13 was the Warriors' star in that series.

Knicks Gaming's 2-1 series win over Gen.G Tigers rounded out the evening. The Knicks posted the two highest-scoring game totals with 92- and 93-point efforts.

Here's a look at the results alongside some quick recaps.

Week 5, Day 4 Results

Knicks Gaming 2, Gen.G Tigers 1 (93-50, 63-75, 92-79)

Raptors Uprising GC 2, NetsGC 0 (84-71, 79-72)

Warriors Gaming Squad 2, Blazer5 Gaming 1 (78-73, 52-58, 71-58)

Jazz Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming: Postponed (Lightning in Washington, D.C.)

All results and statistics are via NBA 2K League's official YouTube page or website.

Knicks Gaming 2, Gen.G Tigers 1

Knicks Gaming dominated Game 1 after outscoring Gen.G Tigers 25-4 in the second quarter alone, turning a 20-15 lead into a 45-19 runaway for the 93-50 victory.

The Knicks opened another sizable lead in the second quarter in Game 2 by virtue of a 20-12 edge, but this time, Gen.G rolled through much of the second half and snowballed the Knicks down the stretch, slowly building a double-digit lead in the fourth. ShiftyKaii's 40 points paced Gen.G in the 75-63 win.

The third contest played out much like the first as the Knicks opened a 46-29 lead in the first half. Gen.G didn't go down without a fight, though, and cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth. But the Knicks offense was overwhelming down the stretch once again, leading to a 92-79 win.

Knicks point guard Duck averaged 33.7 points on 66 percent shooting and 8.7 assists for the series.

He had 25 points and 11 dimes in the last game, and OriginalMalik added 29 points for the Knicks in that one.

Raptors Uprising GC 2, NetsGC 0

Despite the best efforts from NetsGC superstar Choc, the undefeated Raptors Uprising GC rolled to a 2-0 series win by scores of 84-71 and 79-72.

Kenny Got Work stole the show with 37.5 points per game, including 43 in Game 2. ReeceMode added 25 in Game 1 for the Raptors, who led that one 34-12 in the second.

Choc pitched in 32 points and 10 assists.

The second game was more competitive than the first, but the Raps used a late third-quarter run to win after the Nets came within a possession in the third.

Kenny Got Work's 43 points and seven dimes led the way. Sick One had a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double. Choc dropped 35 points and nine assists for the Nets.

Warriors Gaming Squad 2, Blazer5 Gaming 1

A myriad of technical difficulties marred an otherwise well-played series between Warriors Gaming Squad and Blazer5 Gaming.

A Game 1 restart didn't faze CB13, who scored 23 after the Game 1 restart to lead Warriors Gaming Squad to a 78-73 win.

Game 2 technical problems proved to be no issue for the Blazers, as they shut the door on defense in a 58-52 victory.

CB13 took over in Game 3 with 27 points and 10 assists in a 71-58 win. Slaughter added a 20-point, 17-rebound double-double.

The Warriors stayed unbeaten despite the best efforts of Blazer5's Mama Im Dat Man (25 points, eight assists in Game 3) and OneWildWalnut (20 points, 13 boards).