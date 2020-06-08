WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8June 9, 2020
On the precipice of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash 2020, the June 8 edition of Monday Night Raw had a few big moments left to set up.
Christian returned to the red brand to talk with his longtime friend and tag team partner Edge on "The Peep Show" about his huge match approaching with Randy Orton.
New WWE women's tag team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks headed to Raw to celebrate their victory over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
Seth Rollins continued to await Rey Mysterio's retirement. The Master of the 619 has promised to make The Monday Night Messiah pay, but it was a dangerous proposition to combat Rollins with Murphy and Austin Theory at his side.
Montel Vontavious Porter welcomed Bobby Lashley to the MVP Lounge to discuss what happened after Raw went off the air. Drew McIntyre was stuck in the full nelson, but it was not clear whether he escaped or passed out.
This was only a start for the night that had to fully establish Backlash as a night to not miss.
Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupted Asuka to celebrate their WWE Tag Team Championships victory. Charlotte Flair arrived to address the Raw women's champion who she planned to fight again tonight.
The IIconics joined the conversation to mock everyone involved. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay announced they would fight the new women's tag team champions and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles at Backlash.
A brawl broke out between the women, leading into an impromptu triple threat tag team match. The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow repeatedly tried to show off against each other, leading to poor teamwork.
However, their talent was too much for Royce and Kay especially. As Charlotte prepared for a moonsault, Asuka tagged in and got the submission win the Asuka Lock.
Result
Charlotte and Asuka def. IIconics and Bayley and Banks by submission.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was an energetic opening segment that led to a solid triple threat tag match. However, the end result was misguided. Charlotte and Asuka are singles wrestlers. They should not have dominated this tag team match, especially while getting in each other's way.
The contest made The IIconics look bad. For weeks, WWE has done an admirable job with Royce and Kay becoming threats since returning. They should be one of the most dangerous teams in the sparse division.