WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8

Credit: WWE.com

On the precipice of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash 2020, the June 8 edition of Monday Night Raw had a few big moments left to set up.

Christian returned to the red brand to talk with his longtime friend and tag team partner Edge on "The Peep Show" about his huge match approaching with Randy Orton.

New WWE women's tag team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks headed to Raw to celebrate their victory over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Seth Rollins continued to await Rey Mysterio's retirement. The Master of the 619 has promised to make The Monday Night Messiah pay, but it was a dangerous proposition to combat Rollins with Murphy and Austin Theory at his side.

Montel Vontavious Porter welcomed Bobby Lashley to the MVP Lounge to discuss what happened after Raw went off the air. Drew McIntyre was stuck in the full nelson, but it was not clear whether he escaped or passed out.

This was only a start for the night that had to fully establish Backlash as a night to not miss.