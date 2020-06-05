WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5

1 of 4

After WWE spent the first few minutes of the show recapping what happened last week, Jeff Hardy came to the ring to give his side of the story about last week's incident.

The commentators said Elias has a torn pec and some broken ribs. Hardy says when he got to the show last week, he was hit from behind and knocked out as soon as he got out of his car.

When he woke up, he smelled alcohol and felt the handcuffs being put on his wrists. He said he was afraid that he had relapsed when he first woke up, but then he realized that he was sober and did not slip.

Apparently, a witness identified the real suspect as someone with a red beard and red hair. Hardy called out Sheamus and said he would be damned if he was going to let The Celtic Warrior get away with it.

Sheamus came out and said all Hardy was doing was blaming other people for his own problems. He called The Charismatic Enigma a junkie before Hardy ran up the ramp and attacked him. Sheamus countered with a Brogue Kick before throwing him into the plexiglass barriers several times.

Grade: C

Analysis

Using Hardy's struggles with substance abuse as part of a storyline has been controversial in some circles, with CM Punk even voicing his displeasure on last week's WWE Backstage.

Punk said Hardy may have been fine with the angle, but he still did not think it was the best route to take. The whole storyline probably wouldn't have happened without Hardy's consent, but it is understandable why people would think using his sobriety in this scenario is a bad idea.

Putting all of that aside, Hardy did a good job in this segment. He came across as genuine and pulled off his part well.

Sheamus is a good antagonist who can be used against anybody and look like the bully. This storyline may not be great, but this was not a bad segment if we are only looking at it from the perspective of whether or not it was entertaining.