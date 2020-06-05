Adrian Peterson: Drew Brees Should Have Thought Before Kneeling Comments

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said Friday that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees should have "thought it out more" before sharing this thoughts about protesting by kneeling during the national anthem, via Fox 26's Mark Berman:

Peterson said Brees is "not a racist at all" and noted that he has "a lot of love" for him but that he should have "tried to look at things in a different view."

During an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, Brees said he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America" in reference to kneeling during the anthem:

Saints teammate Malcolm Jenkins and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James were among those who called out Brees for his comments.



Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 2016 to protest police brutality against people of color and racial injustice.

Brees' comments came after George Floyd, a black man, was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while the other three officers—Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao—have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.