PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament Can Have Fans in Attendance, Ohio Gov. Announces

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 5, 2020

A sparse crowd sits around the 18th green, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The PGA Tour announced that The Players Championship golf tournament will proceed without fans. The policy will start on Friday and will continue through the Valero Texas Open. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Fans will be able to attend the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, next month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.

According to Jeremy Pelzer of Cleveland.com, DeWine said the PGA will have to "dramatically reduce" the number of patrons while increasing sanitation protocols in order to stay compliant with local ordinances.

The tournament tees off July 16 and runs through July 19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Memorial Will Have Spectators, Ohio Governor Announces

    Golf logo
    Golf

    The Memorial Will Have Spectators, Ohio Governor Announces

    Tim Schmitt
    via Golfweek

    Curry, Rodgers, Romo to Play in American Century Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Curry, Rodgers, Romo to Play in American Century Championship

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Rickie Fowler's Driveway a Replica of Magnolia Lane?

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Is Rickie Fowler's Driveway a Replica of Magnolia Lane?

    GolfDigest.com
    via GolfDigest.com

    Stricker: 2020 Ryder Cup Without Fans Would 'Be a Yawner'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Stricker: 2020 Ryder Cup Without Fans Would 'Be a Yawner'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report