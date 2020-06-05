PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament Can Have Fans in Attendance, Ohio Gov. Announces

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Fans will be able to attend the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, next month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.

According to Jeremy Pelzer of Cleveland.com, DeWine said the PGA will have to "dramatically reduce" the number of patrons while increasing sanitation protocols in order to stay compliant with local ordinances.

The tournament tees off July 16 and runs through July 19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

