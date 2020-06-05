Stephen Jackson Sends Message to Donald Trump: Do Not Speak George Floyd's Name

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

Stephen Jackson the brother of George Floyd speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. The city has seen protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Stephen Jackson delivered a passionate message to Donald Trump in light of comments the President of the United States made about George Floyd on Friday.

"Hey, this message is for Donald Trump. This message is for you," Jackson said in a video posted on Instagram. "Do not speak on my brother's name. I'm making you a promise, you will not be in the White House come November. You will not be reelected, I'm telling you now. ... So, we coming to get you out the White House, Donald Trump. Don't speak on my brother's name. That damn sure wasn't a compliment. Just know, the 18 countries and 50 states that protested, we're coming to get you out the White House. Stay tuned."

Trump used Floyd's name when he addressed the media to brag about the United States' jobs report: "We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country. [It's] a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody."

Floyd was killed on May 25 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder. The three officers alongside Chauvin were charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four officers have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Jackson has been outspoken in fighting for social justice reform and justice for Floyd, who he developed a close friendship with when the two were growing up in Texas. 



Related

    Michael Jordan Donating $100M

    MJ and Jordan Brand donating $100M over 10 years to organizations ensuring racial equality, social justice and education

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Michael Jordan Donating $100M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA Approves 22-Team Format

    All 28 player reps on the call approved the NBA's return-to-play format

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA Approves 22-Team Format

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Might Use 2K Crowd Noise

    One option NBA and NBPA are considering is using NBA 2K sounds for crowd noise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Might Use 2K Crowd Noise

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    BBL Tourney Players to Wear Chips to Track Movement

    Germany's Basketball Bundesliga is asking players to wear tracking chips amid COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BBL Tourney Players to Wear Chips to Track Movement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report