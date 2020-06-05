Stephen Jackson Sends Message to Donald Trump: Do Not Speak George Floyd's Name

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Stephen Jackson delivered a passionate message to Donald Trump in light of comments the President of the United States made about George Floyd on Friday.

"Hey, this message is for Donald Trump. This message is for you," Jackson said in a video posted on Instagram. "Do not speak on my brother's name. I'm making you a promise, you will not be in the White House come November. You will not be reelected, I'm telling you now. ... So, we coming to get you out the White House, Donald Trump. Don't speak on my brother's name. That damn sure wasn't a compliment. Just know, the 18 countries and 50 states that protested, we're coming to get you out the White House. Stay tuned."

Trump used Floyd's name when he addressed the media to brag about the United States' jobs report: "We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country. [It's] a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody."

Floyd was killed on May 25 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder. The three officers alongside Chauvin were charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four officers have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Jackson has been outspoken in fighting for social justice reform and justice for Floyd, who he developed a close friendship with when the two were growing up in Texas.





