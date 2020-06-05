Derek Jeter Says He'd Have Left NYC If Yankees Lost to Mets in 2000 World Series

STAN HONDA/Getty Images

It turns out there was a lot more at stake for New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter during the 2000 World Series against the New York Mets than a third straight championship and state bragging rights.

Appearing on YES Network's YES We're Here, Jeter claims he would have moved away from New York City if the Yankees had lost:

The Subway Series was one of MLB's most heated postseason matchups in recent memory. There was tension between the two clubs from the regular season when Yankees ace Roger Clemens hit Mike Piazza in the head with a pitch.

That carried over into the World Series, when Clemens threw a piece of Piazza's bat that shattered on a foul ball in the Mets catcher's direction in the first inning of Game 2.

Jeter turned in one of the best postseason series of his entire career against the Mets. He was named World Series MVP after hitting .409/.480/.864 with five extra-base hits and six runs scored.

The Yankees beat the Mets in five games, allowing Jeter to continue living in New York City for the remainder of his playing career.