2 Maccabi Tel Aviv Players Investigated; Accused of Breaking COVID-19 Rules

TF-Images/Getty Images

Two members of the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team are being investigated following accusations that they violated quarantine restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Sports Illustrated's Sam Amico, the team announced the investigation into Angelo Caloiaro and Sandy Cohen after both players were allegedly seen and photographed outdoors, which is a violation of Israeli Winner League's established rules of confinement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.