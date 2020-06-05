2 Maccabi Tel Aviv Players Investigated; Accused of Breaking COVID-19 Rules

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 07: Angelo Caloiaro of Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv looks on during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between FC Bayern Munich and Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv at Audi Dome on March 07, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Two members of the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team are being investigated following accusations that they violated quarantine restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per Sports Illustrated's Sam Amico, the team announced the investigation into Angelo Caloiaro and Sandy Cohen after both players were allegedly seen and photographed outdoors, which is a violation of Israeli Winner League's established rules of confinement. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.    

