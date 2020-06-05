Braves' Marcell Ozuna's Wife Genesis Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Genesis Ozuna, the wife of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, was recently arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, police charged Genesis with domestic battery after she allegedly hit Marcell with a soap dish causing a "small laceration" on his face.

Per TMZ Sports, Genesis was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on May 29 after a two-week investigation and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

TMZ noted court records show there has been a motion to modify an initial order that Genesis keep away from her husband.

Genesis and Marcell were married in 2017 while he was still playing with the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins traded Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2017 season. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cardinals before becoming a free agent last offseason.

Ozuna signed a one-year deal with the Braves in January.