Braves' Marcell Ozuna's Wife Genesis Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Marcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the Boston Red Sox during a Grapefruit League spring training game at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 01, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Genesis Ozuna, the wife of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, was recently arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, police charged Genesis with domestic battery after she allegedly hit Marcell with a soap dish causing a "small laceration" on his face. 

Per TMZ Sports, Genesis was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on May 29 after a two-week investigation and has pleaded not guilty to the charge. 

TMZ noted court records show there has been a motion to modify an initial order that Genesis keep away from her husband. 

Genesis and Marcell were married in 2017 while he was still playing with the Miami Marlins. 

The Marlins traded Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2017 season. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cardinals before becoming a free agent last offseason. 

Ozuna signed a one-year deal with the Braves in January. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Matt Harvey May Play in KBO League

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Matt Harvey May Play in KBO League

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside MLB's Financials Fight — and the Numbers to Solve It

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Inside MLB's Financials Fight — and the Numbers to Solve It

    Jeff Passan
    via ESPN.com

    Stupidity Is Only Thing Standing in Baseball's Way of Saving Season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stupidity Is Only Thing Standing in Baseball's Way of Saving Season

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    MLB Is Behind the Times

    @ScottMillerBbl explains how the league’s reaction to racism is out of touch and ‘doing Jackie Robinson and his family a disservice’ ➡️

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    MLB Is Behind the Times

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report