Former Mets SP Matt Harvey, KBO Reportedly Have Mutual Interest in Contract

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Matt Harvey is reportedly on KBO's radar.

As first reported by MLB KBO insider Daniel Kim and confirmed by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, representatives for Harvey and KBO have been in contact with each other recently.

Harvey has been a free agent since last November after finishing the 2019 season pitching for the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate for the Oakland Athletics.

Prior to MLB canceling spring training amid the coronavirus pandemic, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on the Big Time Baseball podcast (h/t MLB Trade Rumors' Connor Byrne) that Harvey had a workout with the Toronto Blue Jays.



Heyman added the Blue Jays "seriously" considered signing Harvey before ultimately deciding to move on.

Kim noted there isn't a clear opening for a pitcher in KBO right now. The South Korea-based league was able to start its regular season on May 5 after being delayed more than one month because of the pandemic.

The KBO regular season consists of 144 games, with all 10 teams having played either 27 or 28 games as of Friday. There isn't a set date for the end of the regular season at this point.

Harvey appeared as if he would be one of MLB's most dominant pitchers early in his career with the New York Mets. The 31-year-old had a 2.53 ERA and 449 strikeouts in 427 innings over 65 starts from 2012-15.

Over the previous four seasons, Harvey has struggled with injuries and consistency, with a 5.65 ERA and 313 strikeouts in 400 innings since 2016.