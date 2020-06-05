Dwyane Wade: My Family Was Followed Amid Wife Gabrielle Union's AGT Negotiations

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade alleged his family was followed while his wife, Gabrielle Union, was in negotiations with NBC Universal about her departure from America's Got Talent.

Union filed a harassment, discrimination and retaliation complaint against NBC on Thursday in Los Angeles amid a breakdown in talks with the company, per Jennifer Drysdale‍ of ET.

The actress alleged NBC entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy tried to "silence and intimidate" her from providing information in an investigation into the behind-the-scenes culture of the show.

NBC released a statement to ET in response to the complaint's allegations:

"The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue. We took Ms. Union's concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show. NBC Universal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect."

"When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed," Wade wrote on Twitter on Friday. "My daughter couldn't even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y'all have the answers and y'all still don't wanna listen to them."

Union was let go by NBC in November after one season on AGT, but Wade contends that decision was not a factor in his wife bringing forward concerns about the show's backstage problems.

"So instead of making sure your work environment is a better place for everyone, y'all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job?" he wrote. "She's a black women in Hollywood. She has lost out on many jobs."

"Y'all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y'all of the issues in the work place and also make sure other employees of color that comes after her won't have the same experiences," Wade added.

In November, Variety published an article with allegations from insiders of a toxic culture on the show. TooFab provided details about issues Union had with her treatment on the show:

"After her ouster from the show alongside fellow freshmen judge Julianne Hough, Union came forward with bombshell allegations of multiple issues experienced on the set including issues with her hair and wardrobe to a refusal to acknowledge contestants' preferred genders, Simon Cowell smoking indoors and a racist joke that went unaddressed by guest Jay Leno.

"Union has reportedly been in negotiations and talks with the company since that time in an effort to help them address these concerns and ensure the environment on the show is inclusive, diverse, representative, accommodating and truly open and equal for all."

The 15th season of America's Got Talent premiered May 26 on NBC.