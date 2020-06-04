Michael Jordan Insisted NBA's Restart Not Be 'Gimmicky,' Says Adam Silver

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan last played in the NBA for the Washington Wizards in 2003, but he is still as influential in the league as ever.

"[NBA Commissioner] Adam Silver says it was Michael Jordan who insisted the NBA playoffs not be 'gimmicky' and that the standard postseason comes as close to normal as possible," the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds relayed Thursday night.

The NBA's Board of Governors approved a return-to-play plan for the 2019-20 season to resume July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida:

According to the league's official release, the traditional playoff format will happen following eight "seeding games" for each of the 22 teams resuming action. Only the 22 winningest among the league's 30 teams will play in Orlando:

This season was originally suspended March 11. The decision was sparked by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19.