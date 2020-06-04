Adam Thielen, Mike Hughes, More Vikings Attend George Floyd Memorial Service

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The first of several memorial services for George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25, was held at North Central University in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes, tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Adam Thielen were among several players in attendance:

The Vikings shared video messages from linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Anthony Harris on Wednesday:

Floyd was killed when since-fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Results from an independent autopsy were released Monday and ruled that Floyd's death was caused by "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29. His charges were elevated to second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter at the same time that the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest were charged with aiding and abetting Wednesday.

Protests have been underway across all 50 states in the aftermath of Floyd's death against police brutality and racial injustice.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy at Floyd's memorial that touched on the historical racism against black people that led to Floyd's death:

"That was definitely one powerful atmosphere," Vikings running back Alexander Mattison said, per the team's official website. "It was like no other that I've felt in my life, the power that I felt in that room. His family was able to give their testimony for how great of a man he was, and it's sad to see how a life was taken."

Mattison added:

"I think it was something that we collectively as a group understood, especially having the dynamic of our locker room, that we wanted to show up. We're a team that people in this community look up to and look at in Minnesota, especially in Minneapolis.

"We're fortunate to play there, so we wanted to make a statement that we're behind this, and also show our love and support. We were all out there because we know it's a tough time in this world, and we wanted to show our love and support as a team."

Floyd will continue to be memorialized in his birthplace of Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday before ceremonies move to Houston, where he lived for years, on Monday and Tuesday.