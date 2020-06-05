Adam Cole Ranks and Dishes on His Best Matches and Moments as WWE NXT Champion

8 of 8

Interestingly enough, Adam Cole's top title defense didn't happen on an NXT TakeOver special. Rather, it was last year's installment of Survivor Series, which is considered to be one of WWE's most important pay-per-views on the calendar.

The 2019 event, of course, carried a Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT theme, but Cole had other plans that evening rather than participating in any other brand warfare matches. It was announced mere days beforehand that he would defend the NXT Championship on the show against the winner of a Triple Threat at TakeOver: WarGames III.

In other words, Cole had next to no time to prepare for whoever his opponent would be, not to mention that he was banged up from being put through the wringer by Tommaso Ciampa and his squad at WarGames. Logically, it should have been impossible for him to walk out of that show still the NXT champion, but per usual, he found a way to win.

Survivor Series emanating from Chicago (a notoriously hardcore crowd for wrestling fans) helped their cause, along with how wonderfully they worked together. The timing couldn't have been better coming off Cole's matches with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, Seth Rollins on Raw, and Team Ciampa at WarGames.

"If I had to pick a favorite [title defense], strictly because of the month and the positioning of where I was, the successful title defense against Pete Dunne at Survivor Series is up there," Cole said. "I hold that one and the night that I won the championship as [being] very special. Not only because I got to wrestle at Survivor Series and it being the first time the NXT Championship was defended, but just the crazy month that I and so many other people had had.

"To think it was 24 hours before I went through a 50-minute war in WarGames and I was thrown off the top of the cage. I was battered, beaten and bruised but still went out, still had a tough match, and still walked away as the NXT champion. I think that one is up there too as being very special as far as title defenses go."

If Cole has his way on Sunday, fans can expect many more out-of-this-world NXT Championship clashes from him for a while to come.

Catch Cole in action against Velveteen Dream this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on WWE Network.

