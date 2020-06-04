CJ McCollum Thanks Blazers Owners for Having 'Backbone' After No Vote on Restart

John Amis/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum said the team's ownership group followed the players' lead when it was the lone franchise to vote against the NBA's 22-team format in its plan to resume play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I commend our front office and Jody Allen," McCollum tweeted:

