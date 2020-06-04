CJ McCollum Thanks Blazers Owners for Having 'Backbone' After No Vote on Restart

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 129-117. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum said the team's ownership group followed the players' lead when it was the lone franchise to vote against the NBA's 22-team format in its plan to resume play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

"I commend our front office and Jody Allen," McCollum tweeted:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

