Packers CEO Mark Murphy, Wife Laurie Donate $250K to Social Justice Causes

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy and his wife, Laurie, pledged $250,000 to social justice groups in Wisconsin alongside a separate $250,000 donation by the Packers and their players, according to a statement released by the team Thursday:

The Packers also released a video incorporating players, such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, as well as head coach Matt LaFleur:

Teams across the NFL have released similar statements this week in response to George Floyd's killing and the subsequent worldwide protests of police brutality and racial injustice.

Floyd was killed May 25 during an arrest by Minneapolis police. Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin was shown on video kneeling on the back of the 46-year-old black man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds before Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital:

Chauvin faces second-degree murder charges, while the three other since-fired officers at the scene face a charge of aiding and abetting.

Floyd's killing was preceded by those of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was allegedly shot by Travis McMichael while jogging in February, and 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was sleeping in her home and shot at least eight times by Louisville officers who had forced their way into her home.