NCAA Announces 2020 NBA Draft Withdrawal Date amid COVID-19

Now that the NBA has reportedly set a date for its 2020 draft, the NCAA has issued a new deadline for prospects to withdraw from the event if they want to retain their college eligibility.

The Division I Men's Basketball Oversight Committee announced Aug. 3 as the deadline for student-athletes to remove their name from the NBA draft.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA will hold this year's draft on Oct. 15.

The original date for the 2020 NBA draft was June 25, with the withdrawal deadline on June 3.

The NBA said on May 1 that the draft lottery (May 19) and draft combine (May 19-24) had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After that announcement, the NCAA indefinitely extended the deadline for student-athletes to withdraw from the draft until the NBA made a final determination.

A makeup date for the scouting combine has yet to be announced, but Wojnarowski reported the lottery will take place on Aug. 25.

In a normal year, student-athletes would have 10 days after the combine to withdraw from the draft if they wanted to return maintain college eligibility.

Based on the updated NBA calendar, the draft could take place three days from the end of the 2019-20 season if the NBA Finals goes to seven games.