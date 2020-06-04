NCAA Announces 2020 NBA Draft Withdrawal Date amid COVID-19

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. Yahoo said Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, that the documents obtained in discovery during the investigation link current players including Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Duke's Wendell Carter and Alabama's Collin Sexton to potential benefits that would be violations of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Now that the NBA has reportedly set a date for its 2020 draft, the NCAA has issued a new deadline for prospects to withdraw from the event if they want to retain their college eligibility. 

The Division I Men's Basketball Oversight Committee announced Aug. 3 as the deadline for student-athletes to remove their name from the NBA draft. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA will hold this year's draft on Oct. 15. 

The original date for the 2020 NBA draft was June 25, with the withdrawal deadline on June 3. 

The NBA said on May 1 that the draft lottery (May 19) and draft combine (May 19-24) had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

After that announcement, the NCAA indefinitely extended the deadline for student-athletes to withdraw from the draft until the NBA made a final determination.

A makeup date for the scouting combine has yet to be announced, but Wojnarowski reported the lottery will take place on Aug. 25. 

In a normal year, student-athletes would have 10 days after the combine to withdraw from the draft if they wanted to return maintain college eligibility.

Based on the updated NBA calendar, the draft could take place three days from the end of the 2019-20 season if the NBA Finals goes to seven games. 

