Alvin Kamara: Time 'To Be Part of the Solution' After Talking to Drew Brees

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara said he spoke to teammate Drew Brees after the quarterback said Wednesday he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," comments he has since apologized for making.

Kamara said Thursday that "it's time for us to be part of the solution, not the problem" on Twitter:

