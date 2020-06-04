Alvin Kamara: Time 'To Be Part of the Solution' After Talking to Drew Brees

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 16: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball to Alvin Kamara #41 against the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara said he spoke to teammate Drew Brees after the quarterback said Wednesday he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," comments he has since apologized for making. 

Kamara said Thursday that "it's time for us to be part of the solution, not the problem" on Twitter:

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

