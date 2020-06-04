Devonta Freeman Interests Bucs If Contract Is 'Reasonable,' Bruce Arians Says

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Adding a veteran running back this offseason would be a logical move for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one player they have their eye on is former Atlanta Falcons halfback Devonta Freeman.

Head coach Bruce Arians said the team would be interested in signing Freeman "if his price tag was reasonable," per Jon Ledyard of the Pewter Report.

"He's asking for a lot of money, and we don't have a lot of money," Arians added. 

                  

