Aleksandar Katai to Discuss Wife Tea's Violent Anti-Protest Posts with LA Galaxy

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

LA Galaxy forward Aleksandar Katai controls the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Galaxy plan to meet with forward Aleksandar Katai on Thursday after his wife, Tea, made Instagram posts the team deemed "racist and violent."

Referencing the ongoing protests across the United States against police brutality and racial injustice, Tea Katai wrote in Serbian that authorities should "kill the s--ts" and called protesters "disgusting cattle," per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham.

The Galaxy issued a statement Wednesday addressing the post, writing the team "stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggest violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality."

The club added it will speak with Katai and "determine the next steps."

Katai addressed the matter on Instagram, writing his wife's posts "were unacceptable" and "not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family.

"Racism, particularly toward the black community, is not only prevalent in the United States and Europe, but across the globe," he said. "I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence towards people of color. Black lives matter."

Katai is in his first year with the Galaxy and made two appearances before the coronavirus pandemic forced MLS to suspend the 2020 season. The 29-year-old arrived in MLS in 2018 and spent two seasons with the Chicago Fire.

Related

    Tottenham Borrow $220M

    Spurs ease the pressure on the clubs finances brought on by the coronavirus crisis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Borrow $220M

    Max Winters
    via Mail Online

    Kimmich: We Have to Wear Masks, 'Everyone Sits Alone'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kimmich: We Have to Wear Masks, 'Everyone Sits Alone'

    Jacob Steinberg
    via the Guardian

    Diego Costa Fined for Tax Fraud, Avoids Jail Time

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Diego Costa Fined for Tax Fraud, Avoids Jail Time

    BBC News
    via BBC News

    Arsenal, Palace and West Ham Considering Pre-Restart Friendlies

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal, Palace and West Ham Considering Pre-Restart Friendlies

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard