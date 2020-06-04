Aleksandar Katai to Discuss Wife Tea's Violent Anti-Protest Posts with LA Galaxy

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Galaxy plan to meet with forward Aleksandar Katai on Thursday after his wife, Tea, made Instagram posts the team deemed "racist and violent."

Referencing the ongoing protests across the United States against police brutality and racial injustice, Tea Katai wrote in Serbian that authorities should "kill the s--ts" and called protesters "disgusting cattle," per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham.

The Galaxy issued a statement Wednesday addressing the post, writing the team "stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggest violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality."

The club added it will speak with Katai and "determine the next steps."

Katai addressed the matter on Instagram, writing his wife's posts "were unacceptable" and "not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family.

"Racism, particularly toward the black community, is not only prevalent in the United States and Europe, but across the globe," he said. "I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence towards people of color. Black lives matter."

Katai is in his first year with the Galaxy and made two appearances before the coronavirus pandemic forced MLS to suspend the 2020 season. The 29-year-old arrived in MLS in 2018 and spent two seasons with the Chicago Fire.