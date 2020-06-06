Predicting Post-NXT TakeOver: In Your House Feuds for Charlotte Flair and More

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

All eyes in the wrestling world will be on NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday, as it will mark the first TakeOver event since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Fans of the black-and-yellow brand have eagerly anticipated a TakeOver for the past couple of months, and WWE is preparing to deliver one that could go down as one of the best ever thanks to matches such as Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, and Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl.

The matches should be great, and the angles coming out of them should be compelling as well. With that in mind, here are three feuds that could come to fruition in the days and weeks following NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green

Charlotte is scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Shirai and Ripley at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and the rules of a Triple Threat match could open the door for some shenanigans to take place.

On the penultimate episode of NXT before TakeOver, Charlotte chose a mystery tag team partner to face off against Shirai and Ripley. Flair went with Chelsea Green, and the pairing was victorious in the match, which led to Green firing manager Robert Stone.

Now that Green is calling her own shots, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see her get involved in the NXT Women's Championship match in some capacity.

When it comes to the NXT women's division, there is no bigger fish to pursue than Flair. She is a two-time NXT Women's champion and is already the most decorated female Superstars to ever set foot in a WWE ring.

Costing The Queen the NXT Women's title would be akin to Green firing a shot across the bow and making it clear that she wants to use Charlotte as a stepping stone in order to reach the next level in NXT.

In such a scenario, Ripley and Shirai could branch off and feud over the NXT Women's Championship, with Flair and Green providing fans with a quality secondary storyline in the women's division.

The ideal endgame would be to have Green beat Charlotte in a Loser Leaves NXT match, which would allow Flair to go back to Raw on a full-time basis and establish Green as a true title contender for the first time in her WWE career.

Velveteen Dream vs. Dexter Lumis

Velveteen Dream has had something of an unspoken alliance with Dexter Lumis over the past several weeks, as Lumis has helped even the odds during Dream's rivalry with NXT champion Adam Cole and the rest of Undisputed Era.

Lumis stepped in to team with Dream in a winning effort against Cole and Roderick Strong about a month ago, and he has been part of several melees involving Dream and Undisputed Era since then.

When Dream and Cole did battle for the NXT Championship on NXT TV a few weeks back, Lumis tried to fight off Strong and Bobby Fish outside the ring. He inadvertently threw one of them into Dream, though, which cost him the match.

While there is seemingly no bad blood between Lumis and Dream, the seeds of a potential issue were planted in the first title match, and they could manifest themselves Sunday in the Backlot Brawl between Dream and Cole.

Whether Lumis purposely or accidentally costs Dream the match against Cole, it would be a huge blow to Dream's career because of the stipulation that he cannot challenge for the NXT title again for as long as Cole has it if he loses at TakeOver.

The Dream and Lumis gimmicks seem like a perfect fit for a program against each other, and that rivalry would undoubtedly generate a lot of interest coming out of In Your House.

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

If Dream and Lumis branch off into a feud following TakeOver, then Cole will be left in need of a new challenger for the NXT Championship.

Potential contenders like Ciampa and Keith Lee may well continue in their current programs after the pay-per-view, which would leave Finn Balor as the most obvious candidate to attempt to end Cole's yearlong title reign.

Balor challenged Cole for the NXT Championship back in December, but a returning Johnny Gargano cost Balor the match. As a result, Balor has some unfinished business when it comes to his rivalry with the leader of Undisputed Era.

Also, Balor was scheduled to face Dream several weeks back in what had the makings of a de facto No. 1 contender match. Damian Priest attacked Balor and rendered him unable to compete, though, so that opportunity went by the wayside.

If Balor beats Priest at TakeOver: In Your House as expected, he will have momentum on his side and could stake claim to a title shot.

Balor never officially turned babyface, but he has essentially been playing the antihero role in feuds against Priest and Imperium. Because of that, he can be the fan favorite in a program with Cole that would undoubtedly capture the attention of the WWE Universe.

