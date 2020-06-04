Drew Brees Apologizes for Comments on Kneeling: I 'Completely Missed the Mark'

Brett Duke/Associated Press

After receiving backlash for his comments regarding players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem Wednesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized Thursday on Instagram:

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character."

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees said he will "stand right there with [his teammates] in fighting for racial equality and justice" but added that he will never agree with "disrespecting the flag."

Kneeling during the anthem first became a point of discussion in 2016 when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick became the first player to do so in protest against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality.

The conversation has intensified since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes and refused to move despite Floyd saying on multiple occasions he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin has been fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene have also been charged with aiding and abetting.

Since Floyd's death, protests have been held in major cities across the United States, including Brees' adopted hometown of New Orleans.

As part of his Instagram post, which included a photo of a black person and white person grasping hands, Brees vowed to stand alongside the black community in its fight for justice and equality:

"I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement."



When discussing his feelings on kneeling during the anthem Wednesday, Brees cited his desire to appreciate those who have fought for the United States military, including his grandfathers.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was among those who took to Twitter to respond to Brees' comments, writing that kneeling during the anthem has "nothing to do with" disrespecting the flag.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins posted a video on social media that he later deleted. Jenkins called Brees' comments "extremely self-centered" and added: "It's unfortunate because I considered you a friend. I looked up to you. You're somebody who I had a great deal of respect for. But sometimes you should shut the f--k up."

Other teammates of Brees also spoke up, including Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan.

The 41-year-old Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He is set to enter his 20th NFL season overall and 15th as a member of the Saints in 2020 after signing a two-year deal to remain with New Orleans this offseason.