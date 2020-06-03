New Orleans Protesters Chant 'F--K Drew Brees' After Saints QB's Anthem Comments

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been heralded as a sports icon in the Bayou, but the 41-year-old has not been immune to backlash in his own city for comments made earlier Wednesday about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. (NSFW language):

Brees was asked how he would feel if players returned to kneeling, a movement begun by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to silently protest police brutality and racial injustice in America, and he responded by calling it disrespectful:

Protests sprouted nationwide following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds:

Several of Brees' teammates, such as reigning NFL receiving leader Michael Thomas and All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, as well as numerous other athletes around sports, have publicly condemned his comments:

However, no Saint came out with stronger words against Brees and his stance than safety Malcolm Jenkins (NSFW language):

Brees made similar statements about Kaepernick and protesting during the national anthem in 2016 and 2017.