New Orleans Protesters Chant 'F--K Drew Brees' After Saints QB's Anthem Comments

New Orleans Protesters Chant 'F--K Drew Brees' After Saints QB's Anthem CommentsJune 4, 2020
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been heralded as a sports icon in the Bayou, but the 41-year-old has not been immune to backlash in his own city for comments made earlier Wednesday about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. (NSFW language):
Brees was asked how he would feel if players returned to kneeling, a movement begun by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to silently protest police brutality and racial injustice in America, and he responded by calling it disrespectful:
Yahoo Finance @YahooFinance
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts." @drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: https://t.co/MpCkFyOMed
Protests sprouted nationwide following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds:
CNN Breaking News @cnnbrk
The Minnesota attorney general is increasing charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd's death and also charging the other three officers involved in the incident, Sen. Amy Klobuchar says https://t.co/TOSDBV3q8x https://t.co/36qN8GMwVm
Several of Brees' teammates, such as reigning NFL receiving leader Michael Thomas and All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, as well as numerous other athletes around sports, have publicly condemned his comments:
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
Saints Cam Jordan to me just now re Drew Brees’ comments: “When I saw (a portion) of the clip I immediately felt some type of way. I remembered back in (2017) we discussed it & took a knee before the flag & we showed that we were unified by the time t/ National Anthem started.1/3
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
Cam Jordan [Cont] "But that was (several) years ago…& you saw a unification of the team. But in the offseason we don’t have the same access to each other every day…So I’m going to partake in the full interview he did w/Yahoo Finance first & then discuss how emotions feel...2/3
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
[Cam Jordan cont to me] "I do know I’ve had an open dialogue with some of my teammates the entire time. We haven’t got to include Drew yet. I dropped the ball there. I’m my brother’s keeper. That’s on me for not being more aware. Still, I want to watch this full interview.” 3/3
However, no Saint came out with stronger words against Brees and his stance than safety Malcolm Jenkins (NSFW language):
Malcolm Jenkins @MalcolmJenkins
I recorded a few videos when thinking of how to respond to Drew Brees, I don’t take any of it back-I meant what I said-I removed the 1st video because I knew it be more about the headlines. I want people to understand how those of us struggling with what’s going on feel https://t.co/T054qt0YEz
Brees made similar statements about Kaepernick and protesting during the national anthem in 2016 and 2017.
