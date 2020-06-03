New Orleans Protesters Chant 'F--K Drew Brees' After Saints QB's Anthem Comments

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 4, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees runs prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been heralded as a sports icon in the Bayou, but the 41-year-old has not been immune to backlash in his own city for comments made earlier Wednesday about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. (NSFW language):

Brees was asked how he would feel if players returned to kneeling, a movement begun by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to silently protest police brutality and racial injustice in America, and he responded by calling it disrespectful:

Protests sprouted nationwide following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds: 

Several of Brees' teammates, such as reigning NFL receiving leader Michael Thomas and All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, as well as numerous other athletes around sports, have publicly condemned his comments:

Video Play Button

However, no Saint came out with stronger words against Brees and his stance than safety Malcolm Jenkins (NSFW language):

Brees made similar statements about Kaepernick and protesting during the national anthem in 2016 and 2017.

