Spencer Torkelson and Top 2020 MLB Draft Prospect Scouting Reports, Projections

It remains to be seen if there will be a 2020 MLB season, but the 2020 draft will proceed as scheduled in the form of an abridged five-round event on June 10-11.

Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt outfielder Austin Martin and Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy have long been viewed as the cream of the crop in this year's draft class, and there are plenty of other potential future stars set to begin their pro careers as well.

Ahead we've highlighted 10 players to know ahead of this year's draft, complete with scouting reports and a broad projection on where they might be selected.

Let's get to it.