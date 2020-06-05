Spencer Torkelson and Top 2020 MLB Draft Prospect Scouting Reports, Projections

Spencer Torkelson and Top 2020 MLB Draft Prospect Scouting Reports, ProjectionsJune 5, 2020
It remains to be seen if there will be a 2020 MLB season, but the 2020 draft will proceed as scheduled in the form of an abridged five-round event on June 10-11.
Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt outfielder Austin Martin and Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy have long been viewed as the cream of the crop in this year's draft class, and there are plenty of other potential future stars set to begin their pro careers as well.
Ahead we've highlighted 10 players to know ahead of this year's draft, complete with scouting reports and a broad projection on where they might be selected.
Let's get to it.
RHP Mick Abel, Jesuit High School (Ore.)
Scouting Report
With a lean 6'5", 198-pound frame, Mick Abel is the prototypical projectable high school pitcher.
His fastball sat in the mid-90s last summer and touched 97 mph, and he backs it with an above-average slider that has a chance to be a quality strikeout pitch. He can also spin a curveball and shows some feel for a changeup, giving him a good chance for a playable three-pitch repertoire.
His Jesuit High School team in Portland, Oregon, did not play a single game this spring, but he is a known commodity on the showcase circuit, and the lack of recent exposure should not hurt his stock.
He offers as much future upside as any pitcher in this class, and his current level of pitchability also gives him a higher floor than some of the other top 2020 arms.
Projection
Abel has all the tools to develop into the best pitcher in this class.
There's a good chance he'll hear his name called within the first 10 picks, perhaps as high as No. 7 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he looks like the odds-on favorite to be the first high school pitcher selected.
LHP Reid Detmers, Louisville
Scouting Report
Reid Detmers has perhaps the most visually appealing pitch in this draft class in the form of a looping mid-70s curveball that has been absolutely lethal against left-handed hitters.
Scouts seem to be split on whether the pitch will be as successful against MLB hitters given its lack of velocity, but it's been awfully effective at the college level, helping him rack up 284 strikeouts in 191 career innings at Louisville.
He had a 1.23 ERA with a 48-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 innings this spring to solidify his standing as one of the top college pitchers in the draft class.
The 6'2", 210-pound lefty sets up his curveball with a mid-90s fastball, giving him an extremely high floor as a potential two-pitch southpaw out of the bullpen. The development of his changeup and effectiveness of his curveball over the course of multiple plate appearances will ultimately determine his future role.
Projection
While Detmers is one of the safer picks in the draft, he also lacks the same top-of-the-rotation ceiling that the other high-level pitchers possess. That said, he could be a solid No. 3 starter who moves quickly through the minors.
After Asa Lacy, Emerson Hancock and Max Meyer, he looks like a safe bet to be the fourth college pitcher off the board. He should go somewhere near the back of the top 10.
2B/SS Nick Gonzales, New Mexico State
Scouting Report
Nick Gonzales can flat-out hit.
The 5'10", 190-pound middle infielder was a .399/.502/.747 hitter in three seasons playing in a hitter's paradise at New Mexico State, including an absurd .448/.610/1.155 line with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 16 games this spring.
He also claimed Cape Cod Baseball League MVP honors last summer when he batted .351/.451/.630 with seven home runs, helping to answer some questions about his ability to perform against better competition.
Gonzales has work to do if he's going to stick at shortstop defensively, and he may ultimately need to slide over to second base, where he would profile well as an offensive-minded player.
Projection
With an advanced hit tool that will be the driving force behind his future value, Gonzales has a profile similar to Keston Hiura, who went No. 9 overall in 2017 out of UC Irvine.
It's unlikely he'll fall beyond the No. 6 pick, and it's possible he could go as high as No. 4 overall to the Kansas City Royals.
RHP Emerson Hancock, Georgia
Scouting Report
Arm soreness limited Emerson Hancock to 14 starts during his sophomore season and ended up costing him the entire summer. He was only able to make four starts before the 2020 season was halted, but proving he's healthy went a long way in solidifying his draft stock.
The 6'4", 213-pound right-hander posted a dominant 34-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 innings this spring after logging a 1.99 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 90.1 innings last year.
He has a lively fastball that sits comfortably in the mid-90s and can touch the upper 90s, and he complements it with a slider, changeup and curveball that all profile as quality MLB offerings.
He commands that entire four-pitch arsenal extremely well and looks like a potential front-line starter if he can avoid further arm issues.
Projection
Hancock will likely be the second college pitcher selected after Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy, with the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 5 and the Seattle Mariners at No. 6 looking like his most likely landing spots.
He could be one of the first starters from this class to reach the majors thanks to his advanced command.
LHP Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
Scouting Report
With a 6'4", 215-pound frame, an electric fastball-slider-changeup combination and strong results pitching in the loaded SEC, Asa Lacy is the top pitcher in the 2020 draft class.
After pitching primarily out of the bullpen as a freshman, he stepped into the starting rotation as a sophomore and went 8-4 with a 2.13 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.
He was virtually untouchable in four starts this spring, allowing just nine hits in 24 innings while posting a 0.75 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 17.3 K/9. Equally important, he trimmed his walk rate from 4.4 to 3.0 BB/9, albeit in a small sample size.
He still has work to do improving his overall command, but lefties with his durable frame and swing-and-miss stuff don't grow on trees.
Projection
If anyone besides Spencer Torkelson winds up going No. 1 overall, it will likely be Lacy.
Otherwise, he's a virtual lock to be scooped up by the Miami Marlins at No. 3 overall, and it would be a shock to see him slip any further down the board.
IF/OF Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
Scouting Report
With a 65-grade hit tool and a .368/.474/.532 career line at Vanderbilt, Austin Martin is the best pure hitter in the 2020 draft.
He led the SEC in batting average and on-base percentage as a sophomore, finishing the season with a .392/.486/.604 line and 33 extra-base hits in 65 games
It remains to be seen how much raw power is packed into his 6'0", 185-pound frame, and he may ultimately top out as a 20-homer player, but there's enough hit tool for him to still be an impact player offensively.
The biggest question is where he fits defensively. He played all over the diamond as a freshman, then began his sophomore season at second base before settling in at the hot corner. There was some hope he would get a shot at playing shortstop before the season was canceled, but he did spend some time in center field, and that's where he might fit best.
Wherever he lands, his bat will play.
Projection
With the No. 30 and No. 39 overall picks, there have been some rumblings that the Baltimore Orioles could try to go below-slot at No. 2 overall. If not, Martin looks like the obvious pick for a team that is still in the process of stockpiling talent, and it's hard to imagine him slipping out of the top five.
RHP Max Meyer, Minnesota
Scouting Report
In terms of pure stuff, Max Meyer might be the best college pitcher in the class.
He has a high-octane fastball that sits in the upper 90s and touches triple digits, and he backs it with a lethal wipeout slider that sits in the low 90s.
The 6'0", 185-pound right-hander tallied 16 saves as a freshman before moving into the starting rotation as a sophomore out of necessity. All told, he had 187 strikeouts in 148 innings during his time at Minnesota, including 46 punchouts in 27.2 innings this spring.
His undersized frame and limited track record raises some questions whether he can stick as a starter at the next level, but he has shown the makings of a solid changeup and uses his plus athleticism to repeat his smooth mechanics.
Projection
If a team wants to push him, Meyer could be the first pitcher from the 2020 class to reach the majors in a relief role. Expect him to be given every chance to develop as a starter, though.
He could go as high as No. 5 overall to the Toronto Blue Jays, and it's likely he's off the board within the first 10-12 picks.
OF Garrett Mitchell, UCLA
Scouting Report
Garrett Mitchell has a strong case for being the best all-around athlete in the 2020 draft.
The UCLA center fielder filled up the stat sheet as a sophomore, hitting .349/.418/.566 with 14 doubles, 12 triples, six home runs and 18 steals in 22 attempts.
With a strong 6'3", 204-pound frame, he offers significant power potential to go along with an advanced hit tool and 70-grade speed. That speed also serves him well in the outfield, and he should develop into a quality center fielder, though he also has a strong enough arm to profile in right field if needed.
If he grows into his power and starts hitting the ball out of the park, he has a chance to be a star. Otherwise, he still has enough quality tools to be a second-tier starter in center field.
Projection
Mitchell is a tough one to project in terms of draft slot.
MLB.com and The Athletic both have him going No. 16 overall to the Chicago Cubs, but he could easily sneak into the top 10 if a team falls in love with his tools and believes in his power potential.
1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State
Scouting Report
It takes a special hitter to go No. 1 overall in the MLB draft as a right-handed batter with a first-base-only defensive profile.
Andrew Vaughn hit .374/.495/.688 with 50 home runs in three seasons at the University of California, and he still slipped to No. 3 overall last June. Pete Alonso also slipped to the second round after a productive run at the University of Florida.
But all signs point to Spencer Torkelson bucking that trend.
After slugging an Arizona State-record 25 home runs as a freshman, he hit another 23 long balls as a sophomore to emerge as a No. 1 overall pick candidate.
A .340/.598/.780 line with six home runs and a staggering 31 walks in 17 games this spring cemented his place as the top prospect in the 2020 class, and he should slot into the middle of an MLB lineup for the next decade as a top-tier run producer and power hitter.
Projection
Torkelson could be in the majors by 2021; he's that polished of a hitter.
There are always rumblings of potential under-slot deals at No. 1 overall, and the Detroit Tigers should do their due diligence on other prospects, but he's looked like a lock to be the first pick for some time now.
OF Zac Veen, Spruce Creek High School (Fla.)
Scouting Report
In a thin crop of high school hitters, Zac Veen is the clear top dog.
A breakout star on the showcase circuit last summer, he has a projectable 6'4", 190-pound frame and a great feel for hitting that gives him a higher ceiling than some of the other top prep bats.
His smooth left-handed swing and physical projection give him a profile similar to Kyle Tucker, who went No. 5 overall to the Houston Astros in the 2015 draft.
As he grows into his body, he'll likely need to move to an outfield corner, and he has a strong enough arm to handle right field. He's also an above-average runner, though he's faster underway than he is down the line.
Projection
There's a realistic chance Veen could go No. 4 overall to the Kansas City Royals, who would love to add his offensive upside to a pitching-heavy system. If he slides, it's hard to see him falling beyond the San Diego Padres at No. 8 overall.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, while scouting information comes courtesy of Baseball America, FanGraphs and MLB.com.