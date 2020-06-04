The Rock Posts Video to Donald Trump: 'Where Is Our Leader?'

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

The Rock posted an Instagram video Wednesday night, calling out President Donald Trump for his lack of leadership after the killing of George Floyd.

"Where is our leader at this time, at this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain? Begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard. ... We must say the words Black Lives Matter."

Trump has been combative with protesters, calling them "thugs" and threatening violence against demonstrators in Minneapolis last week. Twitter flagged his tweet suggesting looters would be shot for glorifying violence.

The president took things a step further as protests spread nationwide over the weekend, threatening military intervention in a speech Monday. Protesters at the White House were then dispersed with the use of tear gas so Trump could walk to St. John's Church and stand for a photo-op while holding a Bible.

"There has been military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely. But on protesters, who are begging and pleading?" The Rock said, shaking his head. "On protesters who are in pain? You would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them, 'I care about you.' When you say to them, 'I'm listening to you.'"

The Rock called on Trump to take "full accountability" to take on systemic racism in the United States to create change and "normalize equality."

He then transitioned to thanking the world for standing up for equality in protesting over the last week. All 50 states in the U.S. have had demonstrations protesting police violence and brutality against black people, as have several other countries.

Since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday after having previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers who were at the scene were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.