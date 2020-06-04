MLB Mock Draft 2020: Latest Rumors on Spencer Torkelson, Zac Veen, More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers will not make their No. 1-pick intentions known until June 10, but their decision seems fairly straightforward.

Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson is one of the best power prospects to enter the MLB draft, and the buzz around the league is he will become the fourth Sun Devils player to be chosen first overall.

There is less clarity for the selections further down the top 10, as the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates have been linked with a few prospects throughout the draft process.

The Royals are reportedly zeroing in on Zac Veen, who is the top high school prospect, and the Pirates could shake up the first round with an unexpected selection.

2020 MLB 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

2. Baltimore Orioles: Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

3. Miami Marlins: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

4. Kansas City Royals: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

6. Seattle Mariners: Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

8. San Diego Padres: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

9. Colorado Rockies: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

10. Los Angeles Angels: Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence HS (Tenn.)

11. Chicago White Sox: Patrick Bailey, C, NC State

12. Cincinnati Reds: Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

13. San Francisco Giants: Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock HS (Calif.)

14. Texas Rangers: Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

15. Philadelphia Phillies: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)

16. Chicago Cubs: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

17. Boston Red Sox: Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (Ore.)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)

19. New York Mets: Cade Cavalli, RHP. Oklahoma

20. Milwaukee Brewers: Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (Tx.)

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

22. Washington Nationals: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

23. Cleveland Indians: Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State

24. Tampa Bay Rays: Casey Martin, SS, Arkansas

25. Atlanta Braves: Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

26. Oakland Athletics: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor

27. Minnesota Twins: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina

28. New York Yankees: Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami

Latest Rumors

Spencer Torkelson Likely Will Be No. 1 Pick

According to MLB.com's Jim Callis, "officials with other clubs would be surprised if Detroit doesn't take Torkelson No. 1."

Callis also reported the 20-year-old is one of five finalists the Tigers are considering for the No. 1 pick. Vanderbilt third baseman/outfielder Austin Martin, Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy, Georgia hurler Emerson Hancock and New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales are the other four.

However, it doesn't make sense for the Tigers to pass on Torkelson, who could be the centerpiece of their batting order for years.

If the college season was not cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, he would have surpassed Bob Horner's home run record at Arizona State. The junior was two long balls short of tying the mark.

The milestone he did achieve came in his freshman year, when he eclipsed Barry Bonds' program freshman home run record.

It would be a smart pick to go along with the organization's approach to building up its farm system with the best draft talent.

In four of the last five years, the Tigers have selected a pitcher in the first round, including 2018 No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, who could be the focal point of their rotation in the coming seasons.

Torkelson's career numbers should convince the Tigers to take him at No. 1, and given his propensity for hitting balls over the fence, it would not be surprising to see him in the majors sooner rather than later.

Royals Continue to Be Linked With Zac Veen

The Athletic's Keith Law reported the links between the Kansas City Royals and Veen "won't go away."

The 18-year-old is regarded as the top high school prospect, and he is one of a few players the Royals should consider at No. 4, as long as Torkelson, Martin and Lacy are the top three picks as expected.

Kansas City took a first-round pitcher in four of the drafts from 2014-18, and it has not shied away from picking high school talent recently.

In 2019, the Royals landed Bobby Witt Jr. with the No. 2 pick, and in an ideal situation, he and Veen could grow together as they ascend the minor league system.

The selection of Veen could also help the Royals with their draft strategy since they have the Nos. 32 and 41 picks.

If the Royals are able to negotiate a deal with Veen that does not use all of the $6,664,000 allotted to the No. 4 pick, per MLB.com, it could spend that on collegiate talent with their next two choices.

Kansas City has $12,521,300 to sign six draft picks, and if it inks Veen for a lower total, it could sign its top three selections for over $2 million each.

If the Royals opt to go after a college player, Hancock, Gonzales and Minnesota pitcher Max Meyer would be the best options available.

Pirates Showing Interest In Mick Abel

Law reported in his latest mock draft that the Pirates have spent a good chunk of time looking at Oregon high school product Mick Abel.

"The Pirates have supposedly spent 'a lot of time' on Abel, which doesn't mean they'll take him, but they're serious about the possibility, and I also heard they didn't want to go too safe," he wrote.

If that selection occurs, it would be viewed as a surprise since the 18-year-old is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect by MLB.com and No. 14 by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

At least four collegiate pitchers are expected to land above Abel, and there is a good chance at least one of them will be available at No. 7.

Picking Abel could be viewed as a risk since he did not take the mound during the high school season.

While this is a unique situation with most players having their seasons cut short, the college players may be viewed as more reliable prospects with deeper scouting reports.

If the Pirates take the risk with Abel, it may alter the strategies of San Diego, Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels, who could land prospects they did not expect to be available at the back end of the top 10.

